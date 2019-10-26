WALDOBORO – Russell O. Pietila, 66, passed away in his home in Waldoboro on Oct. 23, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

Russell was born in Savannah, Ga. on Nov. 8, 1952 to Onni A. Pietila and Shirley A. (Nicholson) Pietila. After graduating from Medomak Valley High School in 1971, he went on to the University of Maine at Orono and received an Associate’s degree in Civil Engineering in 1973 and continued on to obtain his B.S. in Civil Engineering in 1976.

Russell worked at Stone & Webster Engineering and other engineering firms until 2010 as a supervisor for the construction, maintenance, refueling and decommissioning of various nuclear power plants across the United States and Canada.

Russell had two cruises on his “bucket list” that he was blessed to take in recent years. He cruised the “Baltics” with his wife which included a visit to his family’s homeland of Finland and he cruised through the Panama Canal with his wife, sister and brother-in-law.

He was an avid reader, loved doing yard maintenance, going on cruises, travelling across the United States and Canada, and he loved cooking, especially seafood. In fact, Russell, out of tradition, hosted his family’s 50th Annual Lobster Feed this past Labor Day weekend at his home in Waldoboro. Some of his other favorite pastimes included hunting and deep sea fishing with his father.

Russell was predeceased by his father, Onni A. Pietila and his mother Shirley A. Pietila. He is survived by his beloved wife, whom he always called his “bride” and “honey bunny”, Carol Sodergren of Waldoboro, his dearly loved sister, Linda S. Parenteau and her husband Steve of Windham, his cherished niece Sarah Parenteau of Windham and cherished nephew Marshall Parenteau of Windham; his uncle Clayton Dyer of South Portland and Aunt Helen Pietila of Damariscotta and several cousins.

A graveside service will be held for Russell on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Shuman Cemetery, Route 220, Waldoboro.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Waldoboro, 949 Main Street, Waldoboro. To extend online condolences please visit www.hallfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers,

you can make donations in Russell’s name to:

Muscular Dystrophy

Foundation of Maine

39 Mechanic St., #100

Westbrook, ME 04092 or:

Sussman Hospice House

c/o Pen Bay Waldo

Healthcare Foundation

22 White St.

Rockland, ME 04841

