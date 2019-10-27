This is in response to the article on Steve DiMillo having to escort drunk, disorderly heart surgeons from his family’s restaurant, the extremely belligerent comment directed at Steve by one of the surgeons and the negative Yelp reviews DiMillo’s and other restaurants receive (Oct. 20).
My husband and I have dined at DiMillo’s for years with family and friends and have always received courteous, timely service and delicious meals.
One evening years ago, we witnessed an inebriated man pester people at their tables. Steve and his brother Dan approached the man and quietly and discreetly escorted him outside. They did this respectfully – to the man and other patrons – without causing a scene.
A DiMillo family member is always present when the restaurant is open. The family and employees are warm, hospitable and caring. When Steve’s Aunt Jay was alive and in her 80s, we witnessed her pick up heavy chairs and move them to tables where extras were needed, all while wearing stiletto heels and a smile!
In the past, DiMillo’s offered free appetizers during happy hour. We’ve witnessed baby-bridal showers and birthday parties, with guests and hosts eating free pizza, homemade soup, crudités. cheese and crackers as though they were in their own homes. These people were never asked to leave. In my opinion, they were taking advantage of a good thing.
DiMillo’s offers a unique setting and a varied menu, which takes into account patrons with special dietary restrictions.
Bad Yelp reviews are sometimes written on a whim and are not fair or justified.
Sally Connolly
South Portland
