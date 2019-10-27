On Oct. 13, this newspaper ran a full-page ad on Page A3 from Erik Mercer, attacking Sen. Susan Collins for allegedly saying that he was rude in an airport conversation.
Mr. Mercer’s version of events is false. I know because I was next to Sen. Collins the entire time and heard their conversation.
Sen. Collins was very respectful and answered in detail. They talked for at least 10 minutes. Mr. Mercer was very aggressive, confrontational and quite sanctimonious. Later, on the jet bridge, Mr. Mercer was loudly talking to someone on his cellphone, bragging about how he’d set Susan Collins straight.
It was then that another person, next to Sen. Collins, said to her how rude Mr. Mercer was. Sen. Collins did not say it.
If you check official Federal Election Commission records, you’ll find Mr. Mercer has made 426 contributions, totaling more than $16,000, to Democrats and far-left activist groups. Over $16,000.
Far from being an average citizen, it seems Mr. Mercer is a longtime liberal Democratic activist. His expensive full-page ad should be viewed in that light.
Larry McCarthy
consultant to the Collins campaign
Bethesda, Md.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Gardener
Maine Gardener: Gardening is really time spent hauling stuff around
-
Politics
Follow the Money in Maine’s Senate race: See who is contributing to Susan Collins
-
Columns
The Maine Millennial: Ancient rhythms in control when the lights go out
-
Columns
Maine Observer: My Maine garden and I are both getting ready for winter
-
Arts Review
A comedy about Nazis that’s actually funny?
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.