On Oct. 13, this newspaper ran a full-page ad on Page A3 from Erik Mercer, attacking Sen. Susan Collins for allegedly saying that he was rude in an airport conversation.

Mr. Mercer’s version of events is false. I know because I was next to Sen. Collins the entire time and heard their conversation.

Sen. Collins was very respectful and answered in detail. They talked for at least 10 minutes. Mr. Mercer was very aggressive, confrontational and quite sanctimonious. Later, on the jet bridge, Mr. Mercer was loudly talking to someone on his cellphone, bragging about how he’d set Susan Collins straight.

It was then that another person, next to Sen. Collins, said to her how rude Mr. Mercer was. Sen. Collins did not say it.

If you check official Federal Election Commission records, you’ll find Mr. Mercer has made 426 contributions, totaling more than $16,000, to Democrats and far-left activist groups. Over $16,000.

Far from being an average citizen, it seems Mr. Mercer is a longtime liberal Democratic activist. His expensive full-page ad should be viewed in that light.

Larry McCarthy

consultant to the Collins campaign

Bethesda, Md.

