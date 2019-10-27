News reports and photographs of Kurdish citizens hurling rotten fruit, vegetables and insults at retreating U.S. troops highlight the moral and ethical bankruptcy of the Trump administration, which abandons our allies and curries favor with our enemies. Shame. Shame. Shame.

Larry Kaplan

Cape Elizabeth

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles