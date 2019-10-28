MONDAY

Community lunch, noon. 202 Woodfords St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Woodfords Congregational Church. 775-4939.

TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free community dinner, 5 p.m. 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church. 775-4939.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Public bean supper, including three kinds of beans, BBQ hot dogs, clam casserole, chicken pie, chop suey, cole slaw, salads, homemade pies, coffee and punch. 5-6 p.m. West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail E., Route 25, Gorham. $8, $3 children under 12.

Baked bean supper, with casseroles, salads, hot dogs, Italian bread and pies. 5-6 p.m. American Legion Hall, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. $8, $4 children under 12.

Community baked bean supper, featuring homemade kidney and pea beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, homemade biscuits, and homemade pies for dessert. 4:30-6 p.m. White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. $8, $4 children 12 and younger. All you can eat. All profits used to maintain historical White Rock School House.

Community bean supper, featuring two kinds of baked beans, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, mac and cheese, homemade brown bread and biscuits, homemade pies and other desserts. 4-6 p.m. Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough. $8, $4 children under 12.

Bean supper, including baked beans, mac and cheese, ham, coleslaw and dessert served family-style. 5-7:30 p.m. Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. $8, $5 children ages 12 and under.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: