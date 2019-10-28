Even as a former long-term Gorham resident. I believe that President Glenn Cummings is right about changing the University of Southern Maine’s name for the sake of the university.
Extensive research has identified the value of the name “University of Maine Portland” in attracting more students. That increase in graduates is critical to help fill the many employment needs of our Maine businesses.
In addition, this change brings this university’s name into alignment with all the other system campus names.
The outcome matters – let’s get behind President Cummings.
Anne Haskell
Portland
