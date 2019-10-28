BETHEL — Mt. Ararat jumped out to a 20-0 lead and never looked back en route to a 42-14 victory over Telstar in high school football action on Saturday.

The Eagles finished the regular season with a 6-2 record and will host Yarmouth this upcoming Saturday in the large school eight-man semifinals. The likely start is 1:30 p.m.

Cam Wallace gave the Eagles a 6-0 lead with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Riley Morin.

The Eagles took control in the second quarter, with Morin (1-yard TD run) and Cody Holman (35 yards) picking up scores for a 20-0 lead.

Telstar got on the board when Jacob Lyman ran 70 yards to the end zone.

But, the Eagles’ defense came through in the third quarter, with Lucas Holman recovering a fumble and diving into the end zone.

William Doyle cut the lead to 26-14 when he scored on a 2-yard run, but the Eagles scored two more times in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Holman led Mt. Ararat with 151 yards on 14 carries, while Morin carried the ball 28 times for 83 tough yards. Holman also hauled in two passes for another 37 yards.

On defense, Kyle Graffam paced Mt. Ararat with 12 tackles and a fumble recovery, with Morin adding seven tackles, including a sack.

