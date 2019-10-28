NEW YORK — Bobby Portis scored a season-high 28 points against his former team, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining Monday night, and the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 105-98 for their first victory of the season.

Portis hadn’t scored in double digits yet in his first season with the Knicks, but was superb in bringing New York back from an 18-point deficit. He was 10 of 14, making all four 3-pointers, and added 11 rebounds.

UP next for Celts WHO: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday TELEVISION: NBCSB

The Knicks needed all of it, falling behind with a dreadful start and staying that way until the fourth quarter. They never even led until Portis’ go-ahead 3, which he followed with another 3 that pushed it to 103-98 during a 15-0 run to finish the game.

Portis was a 2015 first-round pick of the Bulls. He spent three seasons in Chicago before being traded last season to Washington. He signed with the Knicks over the summer.

Rookie RJ Barrett added 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks, who dropped their first three games. Kevin Knox II scored 14 points, and Julius Randle finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

PISTONS 96, PACERS 94: Derrick Rose made a driving layup with 28.3 seconds left to give Detroit the lead at home, and the Pistons went on to their second win against the Pacers in less than a week.

Rose shot just 4 of 16 from the field and was having a particularly tough time in the fourth quarter, but his left-handed layup went in off the glass to put Detroit up 95-94. Malcolm Brogdon missed at the other end, but Indiana got an offensive rebound. T.J. Warren then missed badly on a tough shot from the corner, and the Pistons came up with the ball.

Luke Kennard made 1 of 2 free throws for Detroit, and Indiana had one more chance with two seconds left. Warren missed a 3-pointer from the left wing.

Andre Drummond had 18 points and 18 rebounds for the Pistons, and Christian Wood had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Detroit led most of the game, but the Pacers erased a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter and led by four late. Kennard then got a fortunate bounce on a 3-pointer to make it 94-93, and Rose’s basket gave the Pistons the lead.

NOTES

PISTONS: Forward Markieff Morris was fined $35,000 by the NBA for his offensive language toward a referee.

Morris’ actions came during Philadelphia’s 117-111 victory Saturday in Detroit.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous