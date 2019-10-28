News Center Maine outdoors reporter Bill Green announced Monday night that he will be retiring next month after more than 47 years with the station.

“Delighted to announce my retirement from NEWS CENTER Maine effective Nov. 22. Entirely my decision. Time to go home and help with the dishes!” Green tweeted Monday night.

In a live interview during Monday night’s broadcast with Anchors Pat Callahan and Amanda Hill, Green told the crew that he had been contemplating retirement for the past two years. He also posted a statement on the station’s website explaining why he decided to retire.

“I’m a bit tired of the daily grind. I’d like to spend more time with Pam (my wife) and travel a bit more,” Green told Hill and Callahan. “I will still be contributing from time to time when I’m not off galavanting.”

According to his staff profile on the News Center Maine website, Green has served as a reporter, anchor and executive producer, specializing in telling stories about Maine’s outdoors. He is the host of Bill Green’s Maine, which airs Saturday night, and The Green Outdoors, a weekly Monday night segment, on the Portland television station.

Green, who was born in Bangor in 1953, has been employed by News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ) for more than 47 years. After working behind the scenes for three years – he started in the news business at the age of 18 while he was a student at the University of Maine in Orono – he made his debut as a sportscaster at WLBZ in Bangor on June 30, 1975.

After spending six years in Bangor, Green moved to Portland and began anchoring weekend sports in 1981. In 1993, Green became a full-time reporter. In 2001, he established his weekly magazine program known as Bill Green’s Maine.

In his statement posted on the station’s website, Green said, “It’s time. Simply said, that’s it.”

“After 47 years and seven months, I’ve had enough of the day to day grind. I would like to have more time with my wife and the freedom to do what I want,” Green said. “That includes travel.”

“I want to thank the viewers who have supported my work down through the years. I have met tens of thousands of wonderful people and about 20 jerks. Not bad.”

Green said he has met most of the state’s newsmakers during his journalism career as well as having had the opportunity to interview eight governors, eight senators, and at least a dozen congressionals for his show.

“While I won’t miss the day-to-day grind, heading out in the dark and standing in snow banks when I don’t want to, I will miss being in the newsroom,” he said.

Green attended Bangor High School and the University of Maine, graduating in 1976. He is a member the Maine Broadcasters’ Hall of fame and the Maine Sports Hall of Fame.

Green is also a registered Maine Guide, has served as a senior warden at Trinity Episcopal Church of Portland, and served as an assistant JV baseball coach at Greely High School. Green and his wife, Pam, live in Cumberland.

Amanda Hill said News Center Maine will devote an hour on Nov. 22 to Green’s farewell and to highlights of his career.

