Despite a tight labor market, the employment rate for working age Mainers with disabilities is only 33.2 percent – compared to 80.4 percent for those without disabilities. However, at the Maine Department of Labor, we believe that everyone is ready for some step forward on their path to a career.

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual opportunity to acknowledge the many contributions of people with disabilities who live and work across the country and in Maine. The national theme of this year’s Awareness Month is “the right talent, right now.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Laura Fortman, is commissioner of the Maine Department of Labor.

The Maine Department of Labor’s Bureau of Rehabilitation Services (BRS) – with its many partners – provides employment and support services for workers and prospective workers with disabilities. A major goal of our work is to help people with disabilities find competitive integrated employment and for employers to fill vacant positions with qualified employees. These jobs in the community, which provide a paycheck – and the pride and dignity of meaningful work – benefit employers, employees and the entire community.

Federal policy—through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA)—is providing a framework to help young people with disabilities prepare for careers. By starting early, with high expectations and appropriate support, more young people with disabilities are gaining the skills needed to embark on their chosen career path.

Employers who have diversified their workforce to include those with disabilities frequently talk about the benefits such as less turnover, lower rates of absenteeism, and better safety records. Employers have stated that building a more inclusive workplace has led to equal or better productivity rates and contributed to expanding their customer base. These opportunities often result in lower hiring and training costs, higher revenues, and increased profits for employers.

Despite recognition of the benefits people with disabilities bring to the workplace, we still have a significant gap to bridge to improve the economic status of Mainers with disabilities. Thirty-one percent of people with disabilities live in poverty (less than 100 percent of the federal poverty threshold) compared to 10 percent of those without disabilities—that’s a tripled poverty rate. Now is the time to work together to close the gap. Maine’s tight labor market provides an opportunity to promote and employ people who present an untapped pool of potential workers.

BRS and the entire Department stand ready to be full partners in this effort. We want to expand opportunities for all Mainers. For Maine to thrive, we need every working age person to see a future for themselves that includes meaningful employment.

To celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the Department has been holding career exploration days for youth with disabilities across the state, giving them a chance to discover the huge range of possibilities open to them. We have also been holding a weekly pre-employment class for students at Hall Dale High School, which includes lessons on skills, labor laws, resume writing and interview skills. Other goings-on this month include job tours of Maine businesses, peer mentoring training and presentations.

We do this work so that “Mike,” a high school senior with autism, can be confident in his transition to college life. So that “Lauren,” a woman who is deaf, can find the occupation that calls to her, take pride in her work, and support herself. So that “Kyle,” for whom hearing has become more difficult as he ages, can find the right accommodations to avoid isolation and allow him to participate in his community and workplace. So that “Taylor,” who struggles with depression, can have the support she needs to stay employed and feel good about her contributions.

For a more in-depth story of how vocational rehabilitation is helping Mainers every day, I encourage you to watch this video on the journey of a young man named Mitchell.

As a friend of mine frequently reminds me, “Don’t dis my ability.” We invite you to join us in embracing the contributions that those with disabilities bring to our state, communities, and workplaces.

