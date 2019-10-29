NEW YORK — Filip Chytil scored the tie-breaking goal in his season debut, and the New York Rangers scored three times in 6 1/2 minutes late in the third period to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Kaapo Kakko and Adam Fox also scored for the Rangers, who bounced back from an ugly 7-4 loss to the Bruins at home Sunday night.

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 29 shots.

Nikita Kucherov had Tampa Bay’s goal and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 38 saves.

The game was tight for the first 53 minutes with each goalie making some big stops. However, the Rangers took the lead when Buchnevich sent a pass through traffic toward the middle for a streaking Chytil, called up from Hartford of the AHL on Monday, and he reached his stick forward and tipped the puck past Vasilevskiy with 7:14 left.

Fox then made it 3-1 as he knocked in the rebound of a shot by Chris Kreider for his first NHL goal with 2:36 remaining.

The Lightning pulled Vasilevskiy for an extra skater with about 1 1/2 minutes to go, but Strome scored an empty-netter with 46 seconds left to seal the win.

New York outshot Tampa Bay 14-11 in each of the first two periods. The Lightning took the lead late in the first period, and the Rangers tied on a fortuitous deflection midway through the second.

Penalties on Mathieu Joseph and Ondrej Palat gave the Rangers a five-on-three advantage for 20 seconds near the midpoint of the second. Shortly after the first penalty expired, Strome got the puck from Artemi Panarin and sent a pass from the left doorstep back to Kakko in the right circle, and the Finnish rookie fired at the goal. It was stopped by Vasilevskiy but the rebound went to the right and deflected off defenseman Braydon Coburn’s left skate and back in for Kakko’s second career goal — first on a power play — at 9:37.

CAPITALS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3: Alex Ovechkin scored his second goal of the game during an overtime power play to complete a four-point night, and Washington won at Toronto.

John Carlson also scored twice for Washington. Nicklas Backstrom added three assists, and Braden Holtby made 27 saves.

Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist and Andreas Johnsson scored the other goal from Toronto, which got 30 saves from Frederick Andersen.

RED WINGS 3, OILERS 1: Dylan Larkin and Patrik Nemeth scored in the first period, and host Detroit ended an eight-game losing streak.

Jimmy Howard made 31 saves for the Red Wings, who won for the first time since Oct. 10 against Montreal.

PENGUINS 7, FLYERS 1: Sidney Crosby and Dominik Simon scored during an early four-goal outburst, and Pittsburgh drilled visiting Philadelphia.

Crosby, wearing a facemask as extra protection after getting hit in the head by a shot over the weekend, added two assists to boost his career point total against the Flyers to 102 as the Penguins rolled to a rare lopsided victory over their cross-state rivals.

Jared McCann, Justin Schultz, Zach Aston-Reese, Jake Guentzel and Dominik Kahun also scored for Pittsburgh. Matt Murray stopped 29 shots to win for the sixth time in his last seven starts.

Oskar Lindblom got his sixth goal for the Flyers, but Philadelphia was simply overwhelmed by the Penguins during a first-period onslaught in which Pittsburgh beat Brian Elliott four times in just more than six minutes.

HURRICANES 2, FLAMES 1: Andrei Svechnikov scored twice in the final 10:47, including a spectacular lacrosse-style goal that tied it, and Carolina rallied to beat visiting Calgary.

Svechnikov earned a spot in the highlight reels by bringing the puck behind the net, scooping it up on his stick blade, lifting it to chest-level and tucking it over goalie David Rittich’s right shoulder.

He followed that with a power-play goal with 7:25 remaining — his second goal with the man advantage in two games — to help the Hurricanes win their second straight and beat ex-coach Bill Peters for the first time in three tries.

Elias Lindholm scored against his former team for the second straight year and David Rittich made 26 saves for the Flames.

NOTES

PREDATORS: The Nashville Predators signed captain Roman Josi to an eight-year, $72.4 million deal worth $9.05 million a season.

The deal will take Josi off the free-agent market next July. The deal starts with the 2020-21 season and keeps the captain under contract to 2027-28.

AVALANCHE: Captain Gabriel Landeskog is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Colorado’s top line already is missing forward Mikko Rantanen after he suffered a lower-body injury last week.

Landeskog has three goals and four assists this season.

