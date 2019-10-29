SCARBOROUGH – Sandra Elaine Everett, 78, of Stratton Drive passed away Friday October 25, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a brief illness surrounded by family She was born in Syracuse, N.Y., December 5, 1940 the daughter of Parker and Gladys Crass White.

She attended local schools in New York and graduated from Onondaga High School.

Sandra moved to Maine in 1974 and she enjoyed gardening and creating wonderful family celebrations of all kinds.

She is survived by 2 sons Mark Wayne Clark and partner Lisa Ramage of Mocksville, NC and Dylan Lee Clark of Bowdoinham, Me, a daughter Bonny Lynn Greenleaf and husband Lane of Denmark, Me, a brother David White of Syracuse, NY, 2 grandchildren Matthew and Erin, and 3 great grandchildren Alekzander, Nora and June.

A family celebration will be held at a later date and announced by the family.

Burial will be at a later date at Waterville Cemetery in Waterville, NY on the family plot.

For those wishing to post condolences please go to www.dcpate.com

Dennett, Craig& Pate Funeral Home and Cremation 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with her services.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider Animal Refuge League of Great Portland at

www.arlgp.org

