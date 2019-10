VERMONT – Lorinda Cash of Bridgewater, Vt., passed away, Oct. 25, 2019. She was the daughter of Robert Cash of Windham, and the late Marjorie Cash. Lorinda attended Falmouth Junior High before moving to Massachusetts, where she graduated from Hampden-Wilbraham Regional High School in 1982. Lorinda graduated from Mitchell College, where she also played tennis. She leaves two brothers, Jon and Rob. Private services.

