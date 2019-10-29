Runners from Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough excelled at Saturday’s regional championship cross country meet at Twin Brook Recreation Center in Cumberland.

Both the Capers and Red Storm boys’ and girls’ squads qualified for this coming Saturday’s state meet.

Class B

Cape Elizabeth’s girls had 94 points and finished third in Class B South (Greely was first with 62 points). Lila Gaudrault had no peer, however, finishing first individually on the 5-kilometer course in 19 minutes, 12.40 seconds.

“This is my favorite course in Maine,” Gaudrault said. “No matter how many times I run it, I never remember where all the twists and turns are. I love how unpredictable it is.”

Charlotte DeGeorge was right behind in second place (19:52.90). Also scoring were Lydia Branson (13th, 21:28.40), Marcella Hesser (37th, 23:13.60) and Zoe Evans (41st, 23:35.20).

In the boys’ meet, also won by Greely with 64 points, Cape Elizabeth (107) was fourth. Jack Bassett was first individually (16:39.77).

“I just gave it my all at the end,” Bassett said. “That’s usually my strategy, to stay back and then try and kick.”

Also scoring were Owen Patry (17th, 18:01.44), Ricky Perruzzi (22nd, 18:11.33), Vaughan Lindenau (29th, 18:26.22) and Isaac Dinnerstein (38th, 18:50.14).

Class A

in Class A, Scarborough’s boys tallied 92 points and placed a narrow second to Falmouth (90). The Red Storm were led by Tristram Coffin (16:35.97). Zach Barry was right behind in fourth place (16:37.58). Also scoring were Erik LoSacco (11th, 17:18.14), William Pulvino (36th, 18:20.62) and Warren O’Shea (38th, 18:30.68).

The South Portland boys had 246 points and placed 12th, but only nine teams qualified for states. The Red Riots were led by Nic Borelli (14th, 17:28.03). Also scoring were Jacob Ramos (29th, 18:04.29), Thomas Vose (56th, 18:58.05), Brady Guay (73rd, 19:25.91) and Oscar Sullivan (74th, 19:26.19).

Scarborough’s girls finished seventh with 187 points, good for seventh place (Bonny Eagle was first with 59 points). The Red Storm were led by Kayla Werner (sixth, 20:03.10) and Megan Randall (seventh, 20:53.32). Also scoring were Kristen Werner (46th, 22:59.81), Fernanda Martinez (59th, 23:29.97) and Ryanne Cox (69th, 24:08.21).

South Portland (397 points) was 15th, but only eight teams qualified. The Red Riots were paced by Isabella Carrier (51st, 23:16.49). Also scoring were Lily Henriksen (72nd, 24:37.66), Grace Caselden (82nd, 25:36.26), Molly Woodhouse (95th, 27:46.07) and Rachel Kingsley (97th, 28:32.79).

State final Saturday

The state finals are Saturday, also in Cumberland.

The fun begins at 11 a.m., when the Class B girls run. The Class B boys’ meet starts at 11:40 a.m.

The Scarborough girls compete in the Class A race at 1:40 p.m. The Red Storm boys run at 2:20 p.m.

Press Herald staff writer Glenn Jordan contributed to this story.

