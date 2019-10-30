PORTLAND — The Opportunity Alliance is seeking older adults, age 55 and over, with time during the week to help children develop their reading skills.

Under the guidance of classroom teachers, volunteers are needed to help children select books, listen to them read and sound out words.

Applicants will receive ongoing training and those who meet income guidelines will receive a nontaxable stipend and travel reimbursement.

To learn more about this and other volunteer opportunities at The Opportunity Alliance, call 773-0202 or toll-free at 1-800-698-4959.

