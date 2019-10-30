Giving back

After conducting its annual sock drive recently, Tyler Technologies, a Yarmouth provider of software and services for the public sector, donated 9,477 pairs of socks to Preble Street in Portland, doubling its donation from last year. According to a prepared release, socks are the most requested garment at Preble Street and at shelters nationwide, and Tyler has been the Preble Street’s No. 1 sock donor in recent years.

Recognition

The 12th annual Indie Biz Awards Hosted by Portland Buy Local were announced Oct. 17 at Grace in Portland in the following categories: Eat Local, My 3 Sisters Italian Cookies; Drink Local, Rising Tide Brewing Company; Sustain Local, Portland Gear Hub; Shop Local, Pinecone + Chickadee; Experience Local, Portland Paddle; Make Local, Suger; Sweat Local, Lila East End Yoga; Dwell Local, Maine Hardware; Give Local, Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center; and Portland’s Best Kept Secret, City Deli.

Spurwink’s Corporate Care Award was given to The Boulos Company/Boulos Asset Management commercial real estate at an Oct. 25 gala held to celebrate Spurwink’s impact – increasing access to critical behavioral health needs – and recognize those who support its mission. According to a prepared statement, The Boulos Company and Boulos Asset Management were chosen for their support of humanitarian efforts across Maine, along with sponsoring Spurwink for over a decade.

Portland-based ReVision Energy was recently named The Northeast Clean Energy Council’s Clean Energy Company of the Year. With Gov. Janet Mills in attendance at the Northeast Clean Energy Council’s Annual Green Tie Gala on Oct. 17, ReVision Energy co-founder Fortunat Mueller accepted the award from NECEC founder and President Peter Rothstein.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Verrill Dana recently welcomed attorney Danielle Starr to the firm’s Portland office. Starr is a member of both the firm’s real estate group and private clients group.

CHA Architecture of Portland announced Jonathan Carter has joined the firm’s Portland office as a project coordinator.

Maine Medical Partners announces the following new hires: Nadav Lelkes, M.D., Maine Children’s Cancer Program in Scarborough; Stephen Ryan, M.D., and Sanchita Bose, M.D., urology; Sophie Woolston, M.D., and Edward Pilkington III, M.D., adult infectious diseases; Kristina Conner, M.D., Maine Medical Center’s Palliative Medicine Program; Thomas Bander, M.D., dermatology, and Anne Dean, M.D., MPHS, Maine Medical Partners – Hospital Medicine.

