A tanker truck carrying propane crashed on the Maine Turnpike in Kittery Wednesday morning, trapping the driver and forcing the closure of an exit.

State Police said rescue personnel were working just before 10 a.m. to free the driver from the wreckage.

The truck crashed on the northbound ramp shorty before 10 a.m., according to police.

There have been no reports of fuel leaking from the truck.

Kittery Town Hall is temporarily closed because the crash caused a power outage in the area, according to a notice posted on the town website. Central Maine Power reports 1,870 customers are without power.

