COLLEGES

St. Joseph’s College scored three goals in the final quarter to top Colby-Sawyer 4-2 Wednesday in its regular-season field hockey finale at New London, New Hampshire.

Colby-Sawyer (8-9, GNCA 4-4) struck first when Sarah Morin fed Alie Jones for a goal 2:16 into the game.

Maddy Beaulieu scored the first goal for St. Joseph’s (16-3, 8-0), which got fourth-quarter goals from Sophia Jacques, Alexandra Belaire and Emma Rutledge.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Lasell scored a pair of goals late in the second quarter to beat St. Joseph’s 2-1 at Waltham, Massachusetts.

McKenzie Murphy scored for the Monks (13-2-2, 9-2-1 GNAC).

Korynne Provenzano and Bobbi O’Guin scored for the Lasers (8-10-0, 8-4-0).

Adia Grogan recorded 11 saves for the Monks.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Oregon is No. 1 for the first time in school history while Tennessee’s streak of 42 straight appearances in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 is over.

The Ducks, led by sensational guard Sabrina Ionescu, garnered 25 of the 28 first-place votes from the national media panel to earn the top ranking in the poll. With many players back from last season’s team that reached the Final Four, expectations are high for Coach Kelly Graves and his team.

No. 2 Baylor, the defending national champion, received the other three first-place votes. Stanford, Maryland and UConn round out the top five. The Huskies have been in the top five for 239 consecutive weeks, since January 2007.

TENNIS

PARIS MASTERS: Four-time champion Novak Djokovic overcame a first-set wobble against unheralded Corentin Moutet, beating the 97th-ranked Frenchman 7-6 (2), 6-4 to reach the third round at Paris.

U.S. Open champion Rafael Nadal, who is battling with his old rival Djokovic for the year-end No. 1 ranking, won 7-5, 6-4 win against unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

WTA FINALS: Defending champion Elina Svitolina qualified for the semifinals by beating Simona Halep 7-5, 6-3 at Shenzhen, China.

Svitolina, the only competitor in the eight-player field not to win a title this season, last won a tournament at last year’s WTA Finals.

In the late match, Bianca Andreescu retired with a left knee injury after losing the first set to Karolina Pliskova 6-3.

HOCKEY

USA: USA Hockey has increased the punishment for racial or derogatory slurs from a game misconduct to a match penalty.

The directive from USA Hockey President Jim Smith means any player caught using a slur will be penalized five minutes, thrown out of the game and suspended from further action until the matter is reviewed. Currently, it is just an ejection.

NHL: Hockey Hall of Famer and popular longtime NHL executive Jim Gregory, best known for being one of the first to start bringing European players to North America, has died at the age of 83.

The league said Gregory died Wednesday at his home in Toronto. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Gregory spent a decade as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs from the late 1960s until the late 1970s and was one of the first to import European players, most notably Swede Borje Salming. He spent almost 40 years with the NHL as director of central scouting, executive director of hockey operations and senior vice president of hockey operations and supervision.

Known around the sport as “Mr. Gregory,” he served as chairman of the Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee from 1998-2014 and was a fixture at the NHL draft and other league events. He’d hand out silver sticks to players for reaching 1,000 games played, present new Hall of Famers with their rings and call names on the second day of the draft.

Gregory was elected to the Hall of Fame as a builder in 2007. Beyond his years running the Maple Leafs, he was central to the NHL’s use of video to review goals and the expansion of the league’s Central Scouting system.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: The new Arrow McLaren SP team officially named Pato O’Ward and Oliver Askew as its drivers for 2020 and confirmed the Indy Lights champions will replace popular IndyCar veteran James Hinchcliffe.

Hinchcliffe began driving for Sam Schmidt in 2015, the year he nearly bled to death when a part on his car broken in a crash at Indianapolis Motor Speedway pierced his leg. He is under contract to the team but being replaced by 2018 Lights champion O’Ward. Askew sealed a deal to replace Marcus Ericsson in the second seat after wrapping up this year’s Lights title.

