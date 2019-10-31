A special election will be held Jan. 7 to fill the Buxton Board of Selectmen seat left vacant when former chairwoman Jean Harmon resigned earlier this month.
Selectmen on Wednesday approved an executive order to shorten the candidate nomination process, which is normally 100 days. Nomination papers are now available from town hall and must be returned by Nov. 25.
Harmon resigned Oct. 16, a week after she was convicted of a misdemeanor disorderly conduct for hitting a town employee on the side of his head during a disagreement about a town policy. Harmon had served on the board for 15 years.
The term for the open seat expires in June 13, 2020.
Candidates must turn in between 25 and 100 signatures of registered voters to qualify for the ballot.
