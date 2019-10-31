PORTLAND – John Valerien Crosby, 46, died on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in his Portland home. He was born on March 28, 1973, to his parents, Roger and Mary Crosby.

John graduated with a degree in electrical engineering in 2009 from the University of Southern Maine. He was also a very accomplished guitar player and had a fine talent for drawing. He was in the process of building his own business at the time of his death. Through all the adversity he faced in life, he remained faithful and loving toward his family. John was also much admired and loved by his many friends.

John was predeceased by his father, and his oldest brother, Roger (Donny) Jr. He is survived by his twin children, Jack and Iris, age 9; his mother; and siblings Ann, Peter, Ellen, Susan, Robert, Joan, Mary, Ruth and Gene; as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Burial service will be held Friday, November 1, at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland at 1:00 p.m. Donations will be accepted then for his children. Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view John’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

