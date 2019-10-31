PORTLAND – Phyllis B. Rosen of Portland, Maine, passed away peacefully at her home on Oct. 29, 2019.

She was born in Lawrence, Mass., on May 12,1925, the daughter of Aaron and Anna (Paresky) Berenson.

She married her beloved husband, Gerald Rosen in 1946, and moved to Chicago. Just a few years later they settled in Portland, where they remained.

Surviving is her daughter Nancy Rosen McDonald and her husband, John McDonald of Medway, Mass., her son, Richard Rosen of Middleton, Mass.; grandchildren, Alyssa Frasca and her husband, Jason, Faryn Savasta and her husband, Jeffrey; four great-grandchildren, Nathan, Luca, Parker and Nina, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m., Temple Beth El, 400 Deering Avenue, Portland, Maine. Services are under the care of A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Phyllis’ tribute page and so sign her online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made

in Phyllis’ memory to the charity of your choice.

