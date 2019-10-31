Fire inspector will be Legion’s guest speaker
Sgt. Ken Grimes, an inspector for the State Fire Marshal’s Office, will be the guest speaker at a Nov. 6 dinner hosted by Stephen W. Manchester American Legion Post 62. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. at the post home at 17 Dunn St. The meal will precede Grimes’ presentation, which will be followed by the Legion’s monthly meeting. The dinner is $8 and the public is welcome.
Historians to hear Conley
Donna Conley will speak about Rudy Vallee and Westbrook when the Westbrook Historical Society meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.
Woman’s club reminder
The Westbrook Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Westbrook Warren Congregational Church to assemble boxes for its annual lobster roll box lunch fundraiser. The lunches will be compiled Nov. 6. for pick up or delivery.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Westbrook Police Notes: Oct. 21-27
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: Oct. 31
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Bruzgo is right choice for South Portland
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Strimling is the mayor Portland needs
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Planned Parenthood provides more than birth control