Fire inspector will be Legion’s guest speaker

Sgt. Ken Grimes, an inspector for the State Fire Marshal’s Office, will be the guest speaker at a Nov. 6 dinner hosted by Stephen W. Manchester American Legion Post 62. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. at the post home at 17 Dunn St. The meal will precede Grimes’ presentation, which will be followed by the Legion’s monthly meeting. The dinner is $8 and the public is welcome.

Historians to hear Conley

Donna Conley will speak about Rudy Vallee and Westbrook when the Westbrook Historical Society meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Woman’s club reminder

The Westbrook Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Westbrook Warren Congregational Church to assemble boxes for its annual lobster roll box lunch fundraiser. The lunches will be compiled Nov. 6. for pick up or delivery.

