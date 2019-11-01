RAYMOND — Rep. Jessica Fay, D-Raymond, will hold in-district constituent office hours in Casco Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 5-6 p.m. at the Town Office, 635 Meadow Road.

Residents will have the opportunity to hear updates from Augusta, ask questions, voice concerns and share opinions on state matters.

