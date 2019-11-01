SCARBOROUGH — Richard Valdmanis, Boston bureau chief for the international news organization, Reuters, will present “The Case for Unbiased News” at the Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. The program is the first of a three-part series on “The Media Revolution: Changing the World” being presented at the library in partnership with the Camden Conference.

A significant change in the news media in recent decades has been the shift toward partisan coverage. Technological and political factors have been major contributors, from the impact of presidential tweets on financial markets to how the US is struggling with the realities of climate science. Valdmanis will discuss how this trend under-serves news consumers, leading to poor decision making from the halls of finance, to Congress and to the voting booth.

Valdmanis joined Reuters in 1999 as a news assistant on the energy desk in New York, becoming editor-in-charge of Americas Energy in 2005. He left New York in 2009 to become deputy bureau chief for West and Central Africa, where he covered the war in Mali, the revolution in Tunisia, and was part of the team of reporters that earned a Pulitzer nomination for coverage of Gadaffi’s overthrow in Libya. Valdmanis returned to the U.S. in 2013 as Boston bureau chief, expanding his responsibilities to become part of the greater U.S. energy team in 2015.

The event is free to the public. For more information, visit scarboroughlibrary.org/adults/events/series/camden-conference

