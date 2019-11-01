UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Anders Lee had a goal and two assists in New York’s three-goal third period, and the Islanders beat the Tampa Lightning 5-2 Friday night for their eighth straight win.

Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock scored in the second period, Josh Bailey and Derick Brassard had goals in the third, and Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots for New York’s longest winning streak since a nine-game run in the 1989-90 season. The Islanders have not lost since opening the season 1-3-0.

Yanni Gourde and Ryan McDonagh scored for Tampa Bay, which lost 2 of 3 to New York area teams this week. The Lightning lost 4-1 at the New York Rangers on Tuesday before beating New Jersey 7-6 in overtime on Wednesday. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 21 saves.

CAPITALS 6, SABRES 1: Jakub Vrana scored twice, Tom Wilson had a goal and two assists and Washington beat visiting Buffalo.

Brendan Leipsic added his first goal for his new team and assisted Chandler Stephenson as Washington scored four times in the first 11 minutes of the first period for the first time since March 2013. T.J. Oshie also scored, and Braden Holtby made 29 saves in the victory.

Michal Kempny added three assists and Travis Boyd had two for the Capitals, who won their third straight and improved to 7-0-1 in their last eight games.

Henri Jokiharju scored his first NHL goal for the Sabres, who lost back-to-back games for the first time this season and are tied with Boston atop the Atlantic Division.

Linus Ullmark stopped 28 shots for Buffalo. He allowed more than four goals for the first time in six starts this season.

BLUES 4, BLUE JACKETS 3: David Perron scored 8 seconds into overtime to give St. Louis a win at home.

HURRICANES 7, RED WINGS 3: Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist to lead Carolina past visiting Detroit.

Andrei Svechnikov, Nino Neiderreiter, Martin Necas, Brock McGinn and Teuvo Teravainen also scored to help the Hurricanes win their third straight, all at home. Petr Mrazek stopped 29 shots.

Anthony Mantha scored twice and Tyler Bertuzzi also had a goal for the Red Wings. They have lost 9 of 10 and five straight on the road.

FLYERS 4, DEVILS 3: Sean Couturier scored in regulation and had the only goal in the shootout to lift Philadelphia past host New Jersey.

Joel Farabee scored his first NHL goal, Oskar Lindblom also scored, and Carter Hart made 23 saves for the Flyers. Wayne Simmonds, Sami Vatanen and Taylor Hall scored for the Devils.

NOTES

TRADE: The New Jersey Devils acquired goaltender Louis Domingue from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

The 27-year-old Domingue was playing with Tampa Bay’s AHL team in Syracuse. He will report to the Devils’ AHL affiliate in Binghamton.

The Lightning will receive the Devils’ seventh round pick if Domingue, a former Portland Pirate, plays in seven regular-season games for the Devils this season, or one NHL playoff game or is traded by New Jersey prior to the 2020 draft.

Domingue has a 2-1-1 record with a 3.81 goals-against average for Syracuse. He was 21-5-0 in 26 games with the Lightning, with a .908 save percentage and 2.88 goals-against average last season. In 122 career NHL games with Tampa Bay and Arizona, he is 55-49-8 with two shutouts.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »