BATH – Gertrud “Trudy” Ratcliffe, 80, of Bath died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. She spent her last days surrounded by all those who loved her.

Trudy was a small town girl from Germany who met and married Phillip B. Ratcliffe, a southern boy in the United States Navy. An unlikely pair who were a perfect balance, they were the best of friends. Together, they made a home wherever the military sent them before finally retiring in Bath in 1980.

She was predeceased by her husband, Phillip, in 2009.

She is survived by her daughters, Renate Masse and her fiancé Fran Butler and Kimberly McIntire and her husband Dean, a son, Roger Willingham; five grandchildren, Ryan Masse and his wife Sara, Dennis Masse and his wife Stephanie, Nathan McIntire and his wife Jessica, Kathryn Brown and her husband Dustin and James McIntire and his partner Brie Ross; three great-grandchildren, Eloise, Brooks and Alexis.

Her beautiful kind heart will be remembered by all that knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers,

if you would like

to make a donation in Trudy’s name, send to:

Androscoggin

Hospice House

236 Stetson Rd.

Auburn, ME 04210

