BRUNSWICK— Hundreds of Central Maine Power Co. customers are still without power in the Midcoast after a Halloween storm brought heavy rain and high winds early Friday morning that still had 50,000 customers in the dark Saturday morning.

Central Maine Power reported the utility still had more than 80,000 outages across the service area as of mid-day Friday. The storm impacted more than 180,000 customers but CMP announced Saturday morning that the utility had restored power to more than 130,000 customers.

Nearly all of the customers without power still should have power again by Sunday evening, according to CMP.

Before the storm hit late Thursday, CMP had nearly 125 contractor crews on hand to work with the company’s 97 employee line crews during the initial response. There are 60 crews joining the restoration effort from Canada. The company said 43 new crews arrived in Maine Friday night and Saturday morning and are working along 225 CMP and contractor crews.

“Unlike the recent Nor’easter which was primarily a coastal event, this wind has caused outages across the CMP service territory,” said Kevin Elwell, director of Electric Distribution for CMP, on Friday. “We had prepositioned crews appropriately to be able to address the need for road clearing before dawn.”

As of 2 p.m. Friday, Brunswick still had 3,463 CMP customers without power and nearly one-third of customers in Sagadahoc County were without power.

Sagadahoc County still had 2,300 outages late Saturday morning and only 212 customers were without power in Brunswick, according to the CMP website. Harpswell also still had 631 customers without power. By Sunday morning, only 262 customers were without power Sunday morning, mostly in Georgetown.

Brunswick Fire Chief Ken Brillant said Friday the overall damage wasn’t as bad as a storm that caused widespread outages earlier this month. The major damage was caused by a tree that fell and pulled down wires on Bath Road near the Bowdoin Pines. It knocked out power to west Maine Street, Brillant said, and closed Bath Road, a thoroughfare in town.

According to the Sagadahoc County Emergency Management Agency, several downed utility poles and lines on Nequasset Road in Woolwich caused power outages in Woolwich, Arrowsic and Georgetown

As of Friday afternoon, most of CMP’s 1,714 customers in Woolwich were still without power and all of Georgetown and Arrowsic was out. About a third of Woolwich was still without power late Saturday morning along with a quarter of Georgetown customers.

There were 51 Woolwich customers out of 1,714 without electricity Sunday morning.

Woolwich Fire Chief Mike Demers said early Friday afternoon that Nequasset Road was completely impassable just north of the school. That could cause delays for first responders heading to the northern part of town, Demers said. Fortunately, it hadn’t as of Friday afternoon. The road was open again by Friday night.

With residents still without power, the Woolwich fire station opened as a warming station Saturday morning where people can get water, shower and charge their phones.

Woolwich and the surrounding towns have seen widespread outages when high winds hit. A powerful Nor’easter knocked out power to about 180,000 of CMP’s 646,000 customers on Oct. 17. It took several days before power was restored to all customers.

Nearly all Woolwich customers were without electricity after that storm, and it appeared that all Georgetown and Phippsburg customers were in the dark. Woolwich Central School was closed for two days.

Woolwich and the Midcoast area, in general, are very susceptible to damage from strong winds, “mostly because of their proximity to the water,” said meteorologist Chris Legro of the U.S. National Weather Service in Gray. “There’s less friction over the water so those winds travel and don’t slow down until they hit land so those first communities on land really get the brunt of it.”

The degree of damage is largely dependant on the director of the wind, Legro said. Most often wind travels west or northeast and the trees grow accustomed to this. The coastline, north of Casco Bay, starts to bend to the east which exposes communities to a southern wind. Thursday’s storm, which originated in the Ohio Valley and traveled through the eastern Great Lakes, carried gusts south and southwest.

Friday, winds began blowing from the west again, “so this should be more of a traditional windy day if you could call it such a thing,” Legro said.

While it seems to be an anomaly that there have been so many storms causing widespread power outages right around Halloween in the last decade, it is the time of year meteorologists would expect this kind of storm, he said.

