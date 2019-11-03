This coming March at the polls, voters will have an important choice to make. We will have the opportunity to oppose leaving our schools vulnerable to diseases such as polio and measles. This veto asks us to reject modern science and leave our schools at risk, and we must vote “no.”
There are important facts about this state law that are being misrepresented.
First, mandatory vaccination is unconstitutional – meaning that no one can force someone to be vaccinated. This law makes vaccination a condition of school entry, so that all kids can attend a safe school. Under this law, if people don’t want to vaccinate their kids, they don’t need to. It’s not mandatory – but you can’t put the rest of the school at risk based on personal and debunked beliefs.
Second, this veto claims to be about parental choice. In actuality, the new law protects choice, and it especially protects those of us who have no choice. My husband is immunocompromised. He is also a teacher and has no choice but to rely on the safety of his work environment to protect his health.
My choice is for a safe school for my children, my husband and every other family that attends them. This ballot question asks us to reject modern medicine, which would leave our schools vulnerable to preventable diseases. Please vote “no” in March. No polio, no measles, no preventable diseases.
Heather Abbott
Yarmouth
