MIAMI — Duncan Robinson scored 23 points, Meyers Leonard added 21 and the Miami Heat led by as many as 41 points on the way to an easy 129-100 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

Jimmy Butler scored 18 points and had nine assists for the Heat, and James Johnson scored 17 in his season debut. Miami is 5-1, matching the best six-game start in franchise history.

James Harden scored 29 for Houston, and Russell Westbrook was held to only 10. The Heat had 38 assists to Houston’s 19, in a game that was decided very early.

It was a record-setting opening quarter for the Heat – resulting in the third-biggest lead after 12 minutes in the NBA’s shot-clock era, starting with the 1954-55 season.

Miami led 46-14 after that first quarter. The only bigger leads after one quarter since the shot clock was put into play came when the Los Angeles Lakers led the Sacramento Kings 40-4 after one quarter on Feb. 4, 1987, and the Baltimore Bullets leading the Kansas City-Omaha Kings 45-12 after one quarter on Dec. 9, 1972.

PACERS 108, BULLS 95: T.J. Warren scored a season-high 26 points and short-handed Pacers beat visiting Chicago.

The Pacers built a 13-point halftime lead behind 14 points from Warren.

Indiana was missing injured forward/center Myles Turner (ankle), center Domantas Sabonis (calf contusion) and All-Star guard Victor Oladipo (knee). Oladipo has yet to make his season debut as he recovers from a knee injury that ended last season after 36 games.

KINGS 113, KNICKS 92: De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points, Buddy Hield had 22 and visiting Sacramento routed New York.

Harrison Barnes added 19 points and Richaun Holmes finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings.

Sacramento led by as many as 32 points in a surprisingly simple start to a three-game trip. Nemanja Bjelica chipped in 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Marcus Morris scored 28 points for the Knicks, who dropped their third straight and fell to 1-6. Rookie RJ Barrett had 22 points.

LAKERS 103, SPURS 96: Anthony Davis had 25 points and 11 rebounds, LeBron James added 21 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds and Los Angeles won at San Antonio.

Dwight Howard had 14 points and 13 rebounds in a throw-back performance to help the Lakers improve to 5-1.

Dejounte Murray had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Spurs, Rudy Gay added 16 points off the bench and DeMar DeRozan had 14.

MAVERICKS 131, CAVALIERS 111: Luca Doncic posted his second straight triple-double – and third of the season – with 29 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high tying 15 assists, powering Dallas to a win at Cleveland.

Kristaps Porzingis added 18 points and nine rebounds and Boban Marjanovic had 12 points and eight boards off the bench for the Mavericks, who are 3-0 on the road for the first time since their championship season of 2010-2011.

