WELLS – Jane Michelle Lagarra, 54, a resident of Wells died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Mass General Hospital in Boston, Mass. surrounded by her family, after a brief illness.

Jane was born in Braintree, Mass. on Dec. 3, 1964, the daughter of Victor S. and Carol A. Varano and graduated from Fairhaven, Mass. High School, class of 1982.

Jane was a longtime homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved children and was known as the baby whisperer – every baby in the family loved Jane. Jane was the best Nana to her four grandchildren. Whether they were walking the beach or swimming in the pool, Jane was always up for an adventure with her grandkids. She loved traveling to Florida to see family, escape from the cold, and take a break from reality. She always enjoyed a good frozen margarita. Jane always loved to have her nails done to compliment the seasons. Jane was an avid Patriots fan, who never missed a game. She always made sure to wear the right Patriots attire. If she had a scratch ticket, she always won. Jane loved game shows, especially Wheel of Fortune and Let’s Make a Deal. She had such an infectious laugh and loved telling jokes that made her laugh and made everyone around her laugh as well, just ask her doctors. She had a love of life.

She is survived and loved by her husband and life partner of over 34 years, Victor Lagarra of Wells; her three daughters, Melissa Lagarra and her life partner, Jordan Todman of St. Augustine, Fla., Rachel Gagnon and her husband, Jay Gagnon of Wells and Elizabeth Lagarra and her life partner, Tony Bell of Kennebunk; parents, Victor S. and Carol A. Varano of Kennebunk; three brothers, Douglas Varano and wife, Donna of E. Falmouth, Mass., Richard Varano and wife, Sherri of Kennebunk and Christopher Varano and wife, Kellie of Wells, five sisters Anne Varano and husband, Bruce Eaton of Dallas, Texas, Elizabeth Bynarowicz and husband, Robert of Wells, Susan Varano and husband, Richard Tonner of Amherst, Mass., Marguerite Thibodeau and husband, Robert of Kennebunkport, Stefanie Morris and husband, Richard of Dartmouth, Mass.; four grandchildren, Kayden, Alexis, Milania, and Avary; and many, many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all.

Visiting hours will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street Kennebunk where a funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. at the chapel with Pastor Paul Gant officiating.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Jane’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk.

Should friends desire, memorial donations

can be made to the:

American Heart

Association

51 US Route One, Ste. M

Scarborough, ME 04074

in Jane’s memory

