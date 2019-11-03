FALMOUTH – Lin fought an epic 20-plus year battle with cancer and far outlived all medical prognoses, again and again, until Oct. 20, 2019, at age 62, she passed away at her home in Falmouth, surrounded by her family.

Lin was an avid reader, gardener, and antiques collector, who took on life with awe-worthy strength and determination. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Kevin, daughters, Brek and Lauren, sister, Cheryl Thompson, grandson, Niko Bullard, and numerous extended family members.

Respecting Lin’s lifelong preference for privacy and no “extra fuss” her family will be celebrating her life with a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, you can honor her by asking

those close to you

“Have I told you

I love you today?”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous