Mid Coast Hospital

Ryleigh Josephine Grosso, born Oct. 18 to Jason Michael Grosso and Jennifer Byrnes of Bath. Grandparents are Joe and Pam Byrnes of Phippsburg and Frank Grosso of Brooklyn, New York. Great-grandparent is Patricia Pye of Bath.

Oakley Juliette Beck, born Oct. 18 to Andrew David and Alyssa Juliette (Butler) Beck of Union. Grandparents are Ken and Pauline Butler of Appleton and Allan and Sheri Beck of Nobleboro. Great-grandparents are Richard and Harriette Post of South Thomaston, Bob and Judy Beck of Nobleboro, and Olive Adams of Searsmont.

Marjorie Joan Lyons, born Oct. 19 to Alexandra and Wellington Lyons of Brunswick. Grandparents are Larry Legere and Karen Coston, both of South Portland, Cynthia Legere of Cornish, Joan and David Bradford of Westport, and Mary Anne Hildreth of Standish. Great-grandparents are Edward Legere of Cape Elizabeth.

