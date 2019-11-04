Watching a drama about the Nazi occupation of the Channel Islands during World War II, I was reminded of the insidious nature of the Trump camp’s propaganda.
The stunt of Republicans attacking and disrupting the congressional committee meeting (regarding the impeachment inquiry) was shocking and scary.
How long before they “burn the Reichstag,” and destroy the public trust in our constitutional checks and balances? How long will it take, and how many insults to our democracy can we bear before people wake up to the reality of Trump’s sham of a presidency?
Richard Kaye-Schiess
Shapleigh
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Do This
Live Music Lineup: Wild electronica, Queen of Soul tribute and a Woodstock alum
-
Elections
Portland’s mayoral race, other local elections to drive voter turnout Tuesday
-
Business
New owner pledges to transform former tannery site in Berwick
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Public has a right to ask Collins hard questions
-
Uncategorized
Holiday Fairs
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.