Watching a drama about the Nazi occupation of the Channel Islands during World War II, I was reminded of the insidious nature of the Trump camp’s propaganda.

The stunt of Republicans attacking and disrupting the congressional committee meeting (regarding the impeachment inquiry) was shocking and scary.

How long before they “burn the Reichstag,” and destroy the public trust in our constitutional checks and balances? How long will it take, and how many insults to our democracy can we bear before people wake up to the reality of Trump’s sham of a presidency?

Richard Kaye-Schiess

Shapleigh

