8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $22 in advance, $27 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

His real name is Jackson Stell, but he’s better known as electronica artist, composer and vocalist Big Wild. His debut album is called “Superdream,” and the live show features Stell jumping between several instruments during an all-encompassing sensory explosion of electrifying sights and sounds. Get ready to be taken on an epic journey into the multi-layered world of Big Wild.

4th Annual Soul Revue: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin

8 p.m. Saturday. Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. brownpapertickets.com

Maine soul band The Youngerbloods are teaming up with a powerhouse group of fellow musicians to put on a show of Aretha Franklin tunes. The event will raise money for Go Big For Hunger and Full Plates Full Potential, two local organizations committed to ending food insecurity for children in Maine. You’ll hear an sensational set of Queen of Soul hits featuring guest vocalists Angelikah Fahray, Papa Tim, Rodney Mashia, Samuel Grant Whitman and Tessa Miller. Show some respect and don’t think too hard about catching this show, you don’t want to end up in a chain of fools.

Melanie

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $38 to $43 in advance, $48 at the door. chocolatechurcharts.org

The celebration of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock continues with a show by another alum. This time, it’s Melanie who got her start – like many other singer-songwriters – in the ’60s folk club scene of Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. Early Melanie tunes include the Woodstock-inspired “Lay Down (Candles in the Rain),” “Peace Will Come (According to Plan),” and her cover of Rolling Stones’ hit “Ruby Tuesday.” But she’s probably best known for her 1972 hit, the whimsical ditty “Brand New Key.”

