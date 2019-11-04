COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Dwight Evans, Thurman Munson and Lou Whitaker have been added to the ballot for the baseball Hall of Fame’s modern era committee to consider next month, and Luis Tiant has been dropped.

Former players’ association head Marvin Miller will be on a Hall of Fame ballot for the eighth time when the modern era committee meets Dec. 8 ahead of the winter meetings in San Diego. Other holdovers on the 10-man ballot announced Monday are Steve Garvey, Tommy John, Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker and Ted Simmons.

The modern era committee considers candidates from 1970-87, and a candidate needs at least 75 percent of the vote to be elected. The Hall will announce the members of the committee at a later date.

Anyone picked will be inducted to the Hall on July 26 along with candidates elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in a vote announced Jan. 21. Former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter will be on the ballot for the first time.

INDIANS: Cleveland has given up on former All-Star Danny Salazar, whose career has been sidetracked by injuries.

Salazar was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus, electing to become a free agent.

Relievers Tyler Olson, A.J. Cole and starter Cody Anderson also were reinstated and went free after refusing outright assignments.

YANKEES: Tyler Lyons, who earned a spot on New York’s postseason roster as a left-handed reliever, refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and elected to become a free agent.

BRAVES: Atlanta re-signed outfielder Nick Markakis and catcher Tyler Flowers to $4 million, one-year contracts for 2020 after declining their team options.

The team also declined a club option for longtime starting pitcher Julio Teheran, likely signaling the end of his tenure with the Braves, and made a $17.8 million qualifying offer to free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson.

GIANTS: Madison Bumgarner has received a $17.8 million qualifying offer from San Francisco, a move that likely will decrease demand for him in the free-agent market.

Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series MVP, all but said his goodbye to San Francisco on the season’s final day.

Bumgarner, 30, wrapped up a $35.56 million, six-year contract singed in April 2012 that included $12 million club options for both 2018 and ’19. The Giants opted not to deal him at the trade deadline.

PIRATES: Pittsburgh exercised its 2020 options on pitcher Chris Archer and center fielder Starling Marte.

Archer is scheduled to make $9 million next season and Marte $11.5 million.

CUBS: Chicago declined their $5 million option on reliever David Phelps.

The 33-year-old right-hander was 2-1 with one save and a 3.18 ERA in 24 appearances with the Cubs after he was acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline.

BREWERS-BLUE JAYS TRADE: Milwaukee cut $15 million in payroll for next season, trading right-hander Chase Anderson to Toronto for prospect Chad Spanberger and declining a $7.5 million option on first baseman Eric Thames.

TWINS: Minnesota declined a $7.5 million option on left-hander Martin Pérez and made a $17.8 million qualifying offer to All-Star right-hander Jake Odorizzi.

AWARDS: Two-time AL MVP Mike Trout is again a finalist for the honor. Other finalists are the Astros Alex Bregman and the A’s Marcus Semien.

In the NL, finalists are the Dodgers Cody Bellinger, the Nationals Anthony Rendon and the Brewers Christian Yelich.

Houston pitchers Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole are both finalist for the AL Cy Young Award, along with Tampa Bay’s Charlie Morton. The Mets Jacob deGrom, Dodgers Hyun-Jin Ryu and Nationals Max Scherzer are finalist for the NL Award.

