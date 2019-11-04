Chebeague Island
Wed. 11/13 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen CIH
Cumberland
Mon. 11/11 7 p.m. Town Council 115 Blackstrap Road
Durham
Tues. 11/12 6:30 p.m. Select Board TO
Wed. 11/13 6 p.m. Board of Appeals TO
Thur. 11/14 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission TO
Falmouth
Thur. 11/7 5:30 p.m. REAC TH
Thur. 11/7 7 p.m. Falmouth Harbor Waterfront Committee TH
Wed. 11/13 6 p.m. Town Council Workshop TH
Wed. 11/13 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting TH
Thur. 11/14 10:30 a.m. Ordinance Committee TH
Freeport
Thur. 11/7 7 a.m. Hunter Road Fields Advisory Board TH
Tues. 11/12 6 p.m. Conservation Commission FCC
Tues. 11/12 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Wed. 11/13 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission FCC
Thur. 11/14 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission TH
North Yarmouth
Tues. 11/12 7 p.m. Planning Board TO
Wed. 11/13 5:30 p.m. North Yarmouth School Fund Committee TO
Wed. 11/13 7 p.m. Parks & Recreation Committee TO
Thur. 11/14 6:30 p.m. Select Board Community Forum Wescustogo Hall
Pownal
Tues. 11/12 6:30 p.m. CIP Committee MH
Tues. 11/12 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee MH
Tues. 11/12 7 p.m. Select Board MH
Yarmouth
Thur. 11/7 8:30 a.m. Latchstring Park Task Force CR
Thur. 11/7 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop LC
Wed. 11/13 9:30 a.m. Complete Streets Advisory Committee CR
Wed. 11/13 7 p.m. Planning Board LC
Wed. 11/13 7 p.m. Renewable Energy & Sustainability Advisory Committee CR
Thur. 11/14 7 p.m. Operations Committee CR
Thur. 11/14 7 p.m. School Committee LC
