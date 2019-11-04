Chebeague Island

Wed.  11/13  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  CIH

Cumberland

Mon.  11/11  7 p.m.  Town Council  115 Blackstrap Road

Durham

Tues.  11/12  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  TO

Wed.  11/13  6 p.m.  Board of Appeals  TO

Thur.  11/14  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission  TO

Falmouth

Thur.  11/7  5:30 p.m.  REAC  TH

Thur.  11/7  7 p.m.  Falmouth Harbor Waterfront Committee  TH

Wed.  11/13  6 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  TH

Wed.  11/13  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting  TH

Thur.  11/14  10:30 a.m.  Ordinance Committee  TH

Freeport

Thur.  11/7  7 a.m.  Hunter Road Fields Advisory Board  TH

Tues.  11/12  6 p.m.  Conservation Commission  FCC

Tues.  11/12  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Wed.  11/13  6 p.m.  Coastal Waters Commission  FCC

Thur.  11/14  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Commission  TH

North Yarmouth

Tues.  11/12  7 p.m.  Planning Board  TO

Wed.  11/13  5:30 p.m.  North Yarmouth School Fund Committee  TO

Wed.  11/13  7 p.m.  Parks & Recreation Committee  TO

Thur.  11/14  6:30 p.m.  Select Board Community Forum  Wescustogo Hall

Pownal

Tues.  11/12  6:30 p.m.  CIP Committee  MH

Tues.  11/12  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee  MH

Tues.  11/12  7 p.m.  Select Board  MH

Yarmouth

Thur.  11/7  8:30 a.m.  Latchstring Park Task Force  CR

Thur.  11/7  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  LC

Wed.  11/13  9:30 a.m.  Complete Streets Advisory Committee  CR

Wed.  11/13  7 p.m.  Planning Board  LC

Wed.  11/13  7 p.m.  Renewable Energy & Sustainability Advisory Committee  CR

Thur.  11/14  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  CR

Thur.  11/14  7 p.m.  School Committee  LC

filed under:
chebeague island maine, cumberland maine, durham maine, falmouth maine, Forecaster Community, freeport maine, north yarmouth maine, pownal maine, yarmouth maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles