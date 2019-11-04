BOWDOINHAM – Betty L. Pelletier, 72, of Bowdoinham passed away on Oct. 31, 2019, at her home after a long battle with breast cancer. Betty was surrounded and supported by her loving family and amazing friends who fought this battle with her.

She was born Feb. 26, 1947, in Lewiston, Maine, to parents William and Dorothy Schott. Betty graduated from Lewiston High School in 1965. She married the love of her life on April 10, 1965 Len Pelletier. They were married one-day short of their 49th wedding anniversary when he passed away from pancreatic cancer on April 9, 2014.

Betty and Len made a home in Wiscasset, Maine, for over 20 years before moving to Bowdoinham in 1998. They also had a camp on Pleasant Pond in Richmond from 1978-2000. In 2001, they purchased the oldest camp on Sand Pond in Monmouth and built a beautiful summer home which Betty enjoyed up until this September. Their home(s) and camp(s) were always the place where family and friends gathered to celebrate holidays, birthdays, special events or just a day on the water. Generations have found memories of time spent with them.

Betty worked as a school bus driver for over 30 years with the majority of her time spent with the Wiscasset School System.

Her first priority was always family. She was a caregiver and best friend to her mother Dorothy Schott who passed away in 2016. She was a loving mother and ‘nana’ to all her grandchildren. Both Len and Betty made their daughters and granddaughters their main focus. They were amazing parents, grandparents, children, siblings, friends, neighbors, co-workers and community members. Betty spent 14 years volunteering for the Bowdoinham Library Plant Sale. She loved gardening and working with Betsy and Leslie was a highlight of her spring. She also enjoyed helping with the monthly senior luncheon in Bowdoinham.

She was predeceased by both her parents and her husband, Leonard C. Pelletier. She is survived by her daughter Christine Pelletier-Mecham and partner Jeff Ernst, granddaughters Hannah and Lily, daughter Marie Bouchard and husband Shawn, granddaughters Sydney and Hope Bouchard, Brother Charles Schott and wife Ruth, brother Fred Schott and wife Lillia, brother Bob Schott and wife Lynne, brother in-law Ronald Pelletier, brother in-law Donald Pelletier and wife Sylvia, sister in-law Diane Hauck, brother in-law Roger Pelletier and wife Linda, amazing friends Pat Nawfel, Henri and Edgar Rankin. She also leaves behind her three cats, Pumpkin, Rusty and Sugar.

Betty and Len received outstanding, compassionate care for through many years of treatment at the New England Cancer Center in Scarborough, Maine, lead by Dr. Matthew Dugan.

A service will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m., the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery located at 143 Blue Star Highway (Civic Center Dr), Augusta. A celebration of life will be held on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020 at their camp at 105 Chipmunk Lane, Monmouth, Maine.

