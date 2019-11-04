Raena Shirali

6:30 p.m. Thursday. Muskie Archives, Bates College, 70 Campus Ave., Lewiston, free. (207) 753-6963. bates.edu

The Bates College literary reading series presents Indian American poet Raena Shirali. Shirali authored the award-winning “Gilt” and is an assistant professor of English at Holy Trinity Family University in Philadelphia. She’ll be reading a number of her poems that are known for addressing the standards created by family, relationships and identity.

Rolling Slumber Bed Races

11 a.m. Saturday. Park Row, downtown Brunswick, free for spectators. brunswickdowntown.org

Among the more unusual competitions you’ll ever hope to see is the annual Rolling Slumber Bed Races in downtown Brunswick. Local businesses, organizations and community members form teams and then race each other for prizes in speed, creativity and team spirit. But they’re not running, walking or on bicycles; they’re on beds with wheels! One teammate is on the mattress, and the rest push it as fast as they can while spectators cheer their hearts out. Several downtown business are holding an early-bird sale at 6 a.m. with discounts for wearing pajamas. There will also be a bounce house and hot cocoa and cookies on the town mall.

Maine Women Magazine Live

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Brick South at Thompson’s Point, Portland, $5. mainewomenexpo.com

Maine Women Magazine presents a day of entertainment, delicious treat samples, free massages, makeup and skin care tips and a whole bunch of fabulous vendors, makers and businesses on hand including Board & Brush Creative, Crooked Face Creamery, Float Harder Relaxation Center, Little Maine Mercantile, PF Woodturning, SugarSpell Sweets and several others. Speciality cocktails will also be available, so you can sip while you shop. Ticket proceeds benefit In Her Presence, a nonprofit dedicated to helping immigrant women in Maine communities.

