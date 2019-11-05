CHICAGO — LeBron James had 30 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his third consecutive triple-double, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls 118-112 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Los Angeles trailed by 19 before shutting down Chicago in the fourth quarter during the finale of a three-game trip. While James turned in another brilliant performance, he was on the bench for most of a 16-0 run to begin the final period.

Kyle Kuzma, Quinn Cook and Dwight Howard sparked the Lakers’ comeback. Kuzma scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth, and Howard had a key block on Coby White during the big spurt. Cook made a 3-pointer to give Los Angeles a 94-93 lead with 8:53 remaining.

Cook finished with 17 points, and Anthony Davis had 15 points and seven rebounds. It was Davis’ first game in his native Chicago since he was acquired in a trade with New Orleans.

Chicago lost for the fifth time in six games. Zach LaVine scored 26 points, and White and Otto Porter Jr. each finished with 18. Wendell Carter Jr. had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

HAWKS 108, SPURS 100: Trae Young scored 28 of his 29 points in the second half, Jabari Parker added 19 points and Atlanta beat visiting San Antonio.

Young, returning after missing one game with a right ankle sprain, put on some dazzling moves in the fourth quarter .

THUNDER 102, MAGIC 94: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half to lift host Oklahoma City.

Chris Paul added 20 points and six assists for the Thunder (3-4), who held their opponent under 100 points for the fourth time in seven games. Steven Adams had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Aaron Gordon had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Magic (2-5), who have yet to reach 100 points in a game this season..

HORNETS 122, PACERS 120: Devonte Graham scored a career-high 35 points, Bismack Biyombo provided a huge spark off the bench late and host Charlotte battled back from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win in overtime.

Graham sank 2 of 3 free-throw attempts with 1.7 seconds left in overtime after drawing a foul on JaKarr Sampson, helping the Hornets win their third straight game.

Terry Rozier added 22 points and Miles Bridges had 18 for the Hornets.

HAWKS: John Collins, a 6-foot-9 forward averaging 17 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, was suspended for 25 games without pay for a violation of the NBA’s anti-drug program after testing positive for a growth hormone.

The NBA announced that the 22-year-old Collins tested positive for Peptide-2. Collins apologized in a statement, saying he was “incredibly frustrated and disappointed in myself for putting all of us in this position,” but that he planned to appeal the suspension.

TRAIL BLAZERS: Forward Zach Collins had shoulder surgery Tuesday to repair his left labrum and will be sidelined for at least four months.

A 7-footer in his third season with Portland, Collins dislocated his shoulder in a game against Dallas on Oct. 27. He was averaging 9 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in the first three games of the season. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft out of Gonzaga, Collins has averaged 5.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 156 games with Portland.

