WISCASSET – Errol M. Pinkham, 80 of Wiscasset Maine, passed away peacefully on Saturday Nov. 2, 2019, at Mid-Coast Hospital. Born in Georgetown, on May 19, 1939, the son of Ardean W. and Regina (Delano) Pinkham.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Edna Dean; two sons, Errol Jr. and Michael; three daughters, Lorrie Blake, Donna Wilt, and Sandra Pinkham; sisters, Juanita Greenleaf and Gloreen Merrill; 10 grandchildren including, Shawn Manfredo, who he raised as his own son.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Roxanne in 2003 and a brother, Ardene “Buddy” Pinkham in 1986,

Errol attended grammar school in Georgetown, Maine, before entering the workforce full time at the completion of sixth grade. He showed a tireless work ethic in several professions most notably as a carpenter and a roofer. Errol claims to have single-handedly shingled every home in mid-coast Maine at least once, some multiple times.

A great jokester, storyteller, and sometimes exaggerator his tales of successes and follies have been passed down two generations and are sure to continue. Living his life on the coast of Maine it’s no surprise that he loved boating, camping, and seafood but also simply reading the news paper in his recliner at the end of every day.

Errol was a longtime member of American Legion Post 21 in Bath, Maine. He was a man who had a passion for life, he will be missed by all those that loved him.

Visiting hours will be held at David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath, on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, from 12-1 p.m., with a service at the funeral home at 1 p.m.

