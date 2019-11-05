Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted compliance checks at stores that sell alcohol. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, 34 stores were checked, 30 of them passed, meaning they refused to sell alcohol to the underage decoys, resulting in an 88% compliance rate.

“Underage drinking prevention efforts are ongoing and it’s important that every store that sells alcohol does so in compliance with Maine State Liquor Laws,” Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry said in the release. “A top priority of ours must be that alcohol is not getting into the hands of young people.”

Data from the 2017 Maine Integrated Youth Healthy Survey shows that 63% of local high school students report that it would be easy to get alcohol if they wanted to get some, and approximately 1 in 5 local high school students have drank alcohol in the past 30 days.

“These numbers are too high. Decreasing access to alcohol is one of the most effective ways to prevent underage drinking, and we appreciate the continued support from our local law enforcement agencies and retailers who are helping us keep young people safe,” said Jennah Godo, Coordinator of Access Health, a community health coalition serving Sagadahoc County, Brunswick and Harpswell, in the release.

Additionally, Access Health provides state-certified training programs, policy assistance, and resources for liquor licensees, have created a parent campaign with tips for parents for preventing underage drinking, developed a young adult furnishing prevention campaign, and created eTip, a local anonymous tip line to report underage substance use.

