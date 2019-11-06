Members of the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary came together on Wednesday, Oct. 30 for an annual meeting and brunch held at the Brunswick Hotel and Tavern. The event focused on the Auxiliary’s accomplishments in 2019, in addition to the election of new board members and recent Auxiliary contributions to key Mid Coast Hospital projects.

“We are so grateful to the Auxiliary for the tremendous amount of support they give us each year, and the vital role it plays in furthering our mission to care for the health of our community,” said Lois Skillings, president and CEO of Mid Coast–Parkview Health, in a news release. “This year especially, the Auxiliary’s generosity will directly help improve patient experience through the Mid Coast Senior Health expansion, which includes crucial updates such as converting our long-term care and rehabilitation communities to all private rooms.”

In 2019, the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary raised more than $107,000 at fundraisers held throughout the year, as well as through proceeds raised by the Auxiliary Gift Shop. Annual Auxiliary events include the Valentine’s Bake Sale in February, the Used Book Sale held in April, the Grand and Glorious Yard Sale in May and the Holiday Bazaar and Wreath Sale at the end of November. Additionally, the Auxiliary Gift Shop located at Mid Coast Hospital is open year-round.

During the meeting Oct. 30, Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary president Joan Shea awarded a check for $60,000 to Skillings as a donation toward Mid Coast–Parkview Health’s Capital Campaign, for the renovation of Mid Coast Senior Health. The Mid Coast Senior Health renovation and expansion is projected to be complete by June 2020, and in addition to more private rooms, will also include expanded hospice care services, and renovated dining and living areas.

Formed in 2001, the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary comprises 350 individuals who support the mission of the hospital by volunteering their time to fundraising events, hospital-based services, and community outreach. There are several opportunities throughout the year to support important hospital projects by volunteering or joining the fundraising team. The next auxiliary fundraiser is the Holiday Bazaar and Wreath Sale, scheduled for Dec. 5 at Mid Coast Hospital.

The Auxiliary will also be holding a meet and greet on Nov. 12 at the Mid Coast Center for Community Health & Wellness, located at 329 Maine St. in Brunswick. The event is designed to welcome anyone interested in becoming an Auxilian, and to provide information about the group’s current initiatives and upcoming fundraising efforts.

“The Auxiliary is such a wonderful group of people,” said Shea. “Joining this group is a great way to make friends, learn new skills, and engage in fun activities while supporting our local healthcare system. We welcome anyone to join us at the Meet & Greet to get a taste of what we are all about.

Anyone interested in joining the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary can also access the membership form at www.midcoasthealth.com/auxiliary

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: