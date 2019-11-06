CASCO – Craig Paul Dittrich, 61 (formerly of West Bath), died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at home with family by his side, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on June 23,1958, to William and Elizabeth (Jensen) Dittrich.

Craig was raised in Plainville, Massachusetts, and in 1976, graduated from King Philip High School where he met the love of his life, Jean (MacKinnon) Dittrich. They were married Oct. 16, 1977. He spent the next 42 years loving Jean and building a beautiful family.

Craig and Jean moved to Maine in 1989 and settled with their three young children in West Bath. He spent 40 years working in the automobile industry, ultimately fulfilling one of his dreams by owning his own business, Craig’s Auto Repair in Woolwich. In 2018, he shifted gears, and together with Jean, purchased Pleasant Lake House on beautiful Pleasant Lake in Casco. Like he did with customers at the shop, at the bed and breakfast, he continued chatting with visitors with his knack for conversation. This of course included sharing stories and pictures of his grandchildren.

By far Craig’s most favorite past time was anytime he could spend with Jean and those nine grandchildren. Together they enjoyed camping, picnicking by the sea, and sharing a snack plate of cheese, crackers, pickles and champagne. He also loved cooking for friends and family, watching NASCAR, boating, his green cup, drawing, buy and hording tools and “window” shopping for real estate and yachts.

Craig is survived by his beloved wife, Jean (Mackinnon) Dittrich of Casco/West Bath; daughter, Christine Campbell and husband, Mark, of Westbrook; sons, Shawn of Woolwich, and Robert of Dresden, as well as his favorite “son”, Jimmy Maragoudakis, of Newcastle who he loved like his own. Craig leaves an army of nine grandchildren; Mackinna, Kaden, Dylan, Jameson, Ainsley, Colton, Brinley, Brad and Anna. He also leaves behind brother, Mark Dittrich and sister, Karen Connolly and three wonderful sister-in-laws, Lorna, Patty, and Nan MacKinnon, along with a host of really special cousins, nieces and nephews and dear friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, his cousin and dear friend, Kirk Jensen, his mother-in-law, Janet (Bourque) MacKinnon and his father-in-law, Robert MacKinnon.

The family would like to thank the staff from Hospice of Southern Maine. They are forever grateful for the loving care from Dr. Devon Evans from New England Cancer Specialists.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Sky-Hy Conference Center, 32 Sky-Hy Drive, Topsham. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

