AYER, Mass. – Patrick J. Horgan, 62, of Ayer, formerly of Maine, passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2019 with his family at his side.

Patrick was born in Lowell, Mass. June 24, 1957, the first of three children to Geraldine M. (Sullivan) and John Horgan. He grew up in Westford, Mass. and Ayer and graduated from Groton School, Bates College and the Stern Business School at New York University.

Over the years, he enjoyed volunteering for the schools he attended. He was a long-time parishioner of St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish in Westford.

For many years, Patrick lived in Maine and worked in a variety of capacities at Hannaford Bros. Co. and L.L. Bean. In 2011, he returned to Massachusetts and worked as a consultant and adviser to many private schools around New England.

Patrick was predeceased by his dear mother who passed away on May 11, 2018.

He is survived by his father, John; sister, Mary Jo and her husband, Steven Nurney, his brother, Christopher and his wife, Pamela; his nephews, Wesley Nurney, Benjamin Nurney, William Horgan, and Jacob Horgan; and many relatives and close friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine’s Church, 107 North Main Street, Westford, MA 01886. Please meet at the church, burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 at St. Catherine’s Church.

The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer, Mass. is assisting the family with arrangements. www.andersonfuneral.com

Memorial contributions may be made to

St. Vincent de Paul Society

St. Catherine’s Church

107 North Main Street

Westford, MA 01886

