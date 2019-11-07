BATH — On Tuesday, Woolwich resident Lorna Ryan was elected to the at-large position on the Regional School Unit 1 Board of Directors.

Ryan received 1,177 votes over incumbent Alan Walton’s 827 votes to claim the 3-year seat.

Ryan, who was on the district’s Finance Committee for the past six years, said,

“The biggest thing for me is continuing community communication.”

Some of that communication involves increasing transparency between the district and community members. Ryan said she asked for information like budget details as a parent and while she was never denied that information, it wasn’t obvious that information was available. In her new position, she wants community members to be able to easily access information.

“Our board is kind and serious about what they do…and I’m excited to be a member of the board.”

Unopposed incumbent Anita Brown was also re-elected to serve a 3-year term as the board’s Arrowsic representative.

