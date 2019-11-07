Biddeford, Saco and Old Orchard Beach will host ceremonies to honor all military veterans — who who have served or are currently serving — on Monday, Nov. 11.

As they have for many years, the cities of Biddeford and Saco will mark the day together, first with a ceremony, followed by a parade across the Saco River.

The opening ceremony, at Biddeford Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Pool and Alfred streets, will be held at 9:45 a.m., followed by the parade, scheduled to commence shortly after 10 a.m.

The parade route begins at Pool and Alfred streets, turns right on Alfred Street, right onto Main Street, crosses the bridge, makes its way up to Saco’s Main Street, then turns right on Beach Street, ending at Burns School on Middle Street.

In Old Orchard Beach, those who served or whom are serving in the Armed Forces will be honored at a ceremony hosted by the Old Orchard Beach Veterans Flag Raising Committee at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Veterans Memorial Park, 4 Heath St.

