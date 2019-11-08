GRAY — The town is searching for nominations for its Honor Roll, which is for people who demonstrated exceptional dedication, service or other contributions to the town during their lifetimes.

Nominations are only acceptable for people deceased a minimum of five years at the time of application, and the honoree is required to have lived in Gray at some point in their lives.

Applications can be submitted on the town’s website.

