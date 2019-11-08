HAPRSWELL — A home at 300 Bethel Point Road was destroyed by a fire early Friday morning.

One of the occupants went to a neighbor’s home to call for help at around 1 a.m., said Ben Wallace, the fire chief for Cundy’s Harbor and Orr’s and Bailey Island.

The man and woman who were in the house were taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, Wallace said. He didn’t know what their conditions.

Only the foundation is left of the home. Wallace said an old church nearby was severely damaged in the fire as well. Known as the Bethel Point Church, Wallace said it used to be a one-room schoolhouse.

It took firefighters a couple of hours to extinguish the flames, Wallace said.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

