A couple of cats sit outside the barn of 222 Ridge Road in Wales, where over 80 cats and kittens were removed Thursday afternoon. The animals were still being evaluated at a shelter Friday, though investigators from the Animal Welfare Program declined to say where they had been taken. In all, 83 kittens and grown cats were removed from the farmhouse. Police and animal control officers tried to round up even more, but some of the cats fled into the walls and evaded capture. On Friday, a few cats could be seen roaming the property. The case is still being investigated. Nobody was charged when the cats were taken. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

wales maine
