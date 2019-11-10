I read with interest Doni Tamblyn’s “Maine Voices: How does the Canadian health system work? Very well” (Nov. 3), with every word of which I totally agree. Including this sentence: “When many Americans hear the words ‘socialized medicine,’ they visualize Soviet-like, cinder block medical buildings with scarce staff and water dripping from the ceilings.”

I grew up in very “Soviet-like” communist Hungary during the 1950s. Our health care was excellent and, like the Canadian version, totally free of cost and paperwork. It included dental and eye care and no-cost prescriptions as well, and doctors routinely made house calls, too.

It is a pity that today’s U.S. medical industry seems to need the support of falsehood-based scare tactics to maintain its tattered façade. Even more sadly, too many Americans seem to fall for same.

Paul Kando

Damariscotta

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles