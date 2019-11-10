I read with interest Doni Tamblyn’s “Maine Voices: How does the Canadian health system work? Very well” (Nov. 3), with every word of which I totally agree. Including this sentence: “When many Americans hear the words ‘socialized medicine,’ they visualize Soviet-like, cinder block medical buildings with scarce staff and water dripping from the ceilings.”
I grew up in very “Soviet-like” communist Hungary during the 1950s. Our health care was excellent and, like the Canadian version, totally free of cost and paperwork. It included dental and eye care and no-cost prescriptions as well, and doctors routinely made house calls, too.
It is a pity that today’s U.S. medical industry seems to need the support of falsehood-based scare tactics to maintain its tattered façade. Even more sadly, too many Americans seem to fall for same.
Paul Kando
Damariscotta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Outdoors
Birding: Rare sightings occur even at this time of year
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Cumberland Fair attendees give to Farmington families, firefighters
-
Opinion
Commentary: State of Maine is an unfit guardian for intellectually disabled adults
-
Arts & Entertainment
Municipal organist takes Kotzschmar fans to Funkytown
-
Local & State
Senate opponents find common ground in their military experience
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.